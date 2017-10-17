Mauricio Pochettino hails Tottenham team after famous night in Madrid - 'This was the greatest challenge and we've done it'
Mauricio Pochettino told his young Tottenham team that they had proved they belong on the biggest stages of world football after holding Real Madrid to a famous 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.
“This was the greatest challenge to compete and we’ve done it,” said Pochettino. “It is something we were missing; this feeling to compete at the highest level. We are a team under construction but we have reinforced our ideas. The result is less important. The fact we competed makes me most happy.”
Pochettino believed that he surprised Madrid with his decision to play two strikers in Harry Kane and Fernando Llorente - and was especially delighted by his team’s flexibility even in the absence of several key players, including Dele Alli and Mousa Dembele.
“Last year, in six Champions League games, we got seven points and now we have seven in three games against Borussia Dortmund, Apoel and Real Madrid,” said Pochettino. “It’s important to work and find different options and surprise our opponents. From now on we can include different nuances in our play.
“We are flexible, we have progressed and we are growing. We are building a stadium and the team is under construction too. We are young team and need this type of performance to believe. We must be confident in the path we are following. The club has great potential.”
Pochettino stressed that Tottenham could even have won the match following second-half misses by Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, but also acknowledged his team’s debt to Hugo Lloris following excellent saves to deny both Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.
“Today you had the opportunity to see why Hugo Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” said Pochettino. “His performance deserves a big prize from everyone but I am so proud of all my players.”
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane admitted that Tottenham deserved a point that now gives them a real chance to qualify as group winners ahead of the return fixture at Wembley in two weeks.
“We can’t be happy with a draw at home,” said Zidane. “It’s the Champions League and we are losing two points. We have to admit they deserved this point. There were two great goalkeepers and they defended well. It won't change our approach at Wembley. We're going to try and win over there. It will be a bit like the group final.”