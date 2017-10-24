Mauricio Pochettino happy despite Tottenham's Hugo Lloris not voting for him as Fifa's Coach of the Year

Mauricio Pochettino understands his goalkeeper's decision not to vote for him as Coach of the Year: Getty

Mauricio Pochettino has laughed about the fact that Hugo Lloris only picked him as second in the vote for manager of the year in the Fifa ‘The Best’ awards, joking that it was inevitable the Tottenham captain would pick Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane first because they’re French.

The Argentine received two first-placed votes, but smiled when Lloris’s decision was put to him.

“He voted for me number two,” Pochettino laughed. “Who number one? Zidane ? Well, he’s French! I am happy, it’s normal. Zidane received the trophy for best manager and he deserves to be number-one.”

Pochettino himself attended the awards, that took place in London on Monday night.

“It was fantastic to meet a lot of football people, difficult to meet everyone and see in different places, we enjoyed a lot. It motivates you and I hope next season we have a few players nominated.

"It is massive motivation for us to be there, and helps us to achieve big things and one day be there."