Mauricio Pochettino happy to prove the doubters wrong after tactical revamp in Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that some people close to Tottenham Hotspur questioned his team selection for the Champions League tie away to Real Madrid – saying “what the F” – only to tell him he was a “genius” after the 1-1 draw against the European champions.

Ahead of the Premier League fixture at home to Liverpool on Sunday, when the Spurs manager said he could again change the shape of his line-up, Pochettino said it was a lesson not to doubt him and to “trust” in what he is doing at the club.

“It was amazing because some people very close to us said, ‘Can we be honest with you?’” Pochettino explained. “I said, ‘Yes’. They said ‘When we saw the starting XI… what the F? What happened? What is going on in his mind?’

“And then after 10 minutes at the end of the game, they say, ‘Oh, you are a genius’. I say, ‘Okay, thank you’.

“It’s too difficult to explain what we want in every single game to try to find. It’s not easy to explain to you or to relate to the fans. It’s about trust.

“It’s about the feeling that the manager and the coaching staff, when deciding the starting XI or the way to play, is always to try to win.”

