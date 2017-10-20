Mauricio Pochettino happy to prove the doubters wrong after tactical revamp in Madrid
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that some people close to Tottenham Hotspur questioned his team selection for the Champions League tie away to Real Madrid – saying “what the F” – only to tell him he was a “genius” after the 1-1 draw against the European champions.
Ahead of the Premier League fixture at home to Liverpool on Sunday, when the Spurs manager said he could again change the shape of his line-up, Pochettino said it was a lesson not to doubt him and to “trust” in what he is doing at the club.
“It was amazing because some people very close to us said, ‘Can we be honest with you?’” Pochettino explained. “I said, ‘Yes’. They said ‘When we saw the starting XI… what the F? What happened? What is going on in his mind?’
“And then after 10 minutes at the end of the game, they say, ‘Oh, you are a genius’. I say, ‘Okay, thank you’.
“It’s too difficult to explain what we want in every single game to try to find. It’s not easy to explain to you or to relate to the fans. It’s about trust.
“It’s about the feeling that the manager and the coaching staff, when deciding the starting XI or the way to play, is always to try to win.”
Impressively Pochettino made light of the absence of Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies, Mousa Dembele and the suspended Dele Alli against Real and played two strikers with Fernando Llorente alongside Harry Kane in a 3-5-2 formation. He said it was another sign of just how much his squad is developing.
“I hear Tottenham don’t have a Plan B or C,” Pochettino said. “But the most important thing is to have a plan and keep the philosophy and identity of the team. We need to provide the team with different options to play. It is a risk to only play one way so I am proud our players believe and accept we can play in different ways.”
Spurs have embarked on a crucial run of fixtures, starting with Real and now facing Liverpool, a London derby against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup, then Manchester United away in the league before the return Champions League tie at home to Real with Pochettino remarking that the draw in Spain – and the performance – was the kind of result that has “repercussions”.
They certainly need to build on that momentum against Liverpool although Pochettino was dismissive of a record that has not seen him overcome Jurgen Klopp – three draws, two defeats in all competitions – since the German took over at Anfield. Going further back Spurs have not defeated Liverpool in the league in nine attempts.
“It’s important to win and keep the momentum,” Pochettino said. “But it is also important to know we are playing against a good team.”
With Dembele having suffered a fresh injury, a sore hip that is preventing him train properly, and despite Harry Winks’ impressive return to the team Pochettino hinted that Spurs may need to strengthen in the January window with a clear expectation that they will again try and sign Everton’s Ross Barkley who, it is understand, he regards as a central midfielder.
“Maybe we need more players with capacity to play there (central midfield),” he said. “It’s important with Victor and Moussa to recover them because we have a lot of games and we need to manage the players because they are involved with the national team.
"They are not a machine. We need options to rotate and to keep our level is important. To miss Dembele and Victor, is tough to replace them. We are forced to push players sometimes, sometimes we need to give them a rest as they are not machines.”
Furthermore Pochettino said he was “concerned” about the extent of Wanyama’s knee injury and revealed that the midfielder will see a specialist next week. “We have no clear idea what is going on,” he admitted.
Players are coming back. Erik Lamela, who last played in October last year due to a hip injury, and may feature against West Ham, is training with the first-team and Danny Rose, who came on in Madrid, is expected to be on the bench against Liverpool and Pochettino said the left-back’s “mind is clear” after his outspoken criticisms of the club’s spending in the summer and the suggestion he wanted to leave.
“The past is the past,” Pochettino said. In life they (players) are young and they can make mistakes but the most important thing is to learn from that.”