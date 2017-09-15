Mauricio Pochettino: Harry Kane rescued my job during first season at Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has praised Harry Kane as one of the game's best forwards: Getty

Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane rescued his job as Tottenham Hotspur manager when he scored a crucial winner at Aston Villa three years ago.

The Argentine struggled in his opening nine league games in charge and feared he would lose his position as his side’s poor start to the season appeared to continue in the West Midlands.

But Kane scored in the last minute and Pochettino believes that to be a turning point in his time at the club.

“For me that goal was an amazing goal because it meant for us, for everyone, the possibility to stay here today,” Pochettino said. “It’s true, the team were 14th or 13th and we were a little bit under pressure because the team were not winning games.

“Always in football, when you don’t get good results, the first to be sacked is the manager.

“The first 10 games are most important. That is why that goal allowed us to carry on working and try to change the club.

“We were in the first season at Tottenham and people on day one when I signed the contract said ‘ok maybe in a few months we have a new face in front of us’.

“Maybe I can find many other goals that were fantastic, but for me the goals are related to emotion, in the period you are living.”

View photos Harry Kane scored twice in Tottenham's win over Dortmund (AFP/Getty Images) More

Tottenham are now serious contenders in English football and this midweek also showed they can deliver in Europe too with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, a game where Kane scored twice to take his tally to four goals in a week.

No wonder Pochettino is so impressed he took to showing his squad videos of Kane’s goals this week.

“Today I showed the team the first goal that he scored at 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund, how he fought with two defensive players and then how he scored,” Pochettino said ahead of Saturday's home game with Swansea City.

“I think because only he is so fit he can do this. He is so hungry to score and help the team.

View photos Pochettino and Kane together at Wembley (Getty) More

“That is the most important thing today. It is our responsibility to translate and inspire to them not lose their hunger.

“He’s so young still, he’s very mature but it is a very good example to use for everyone. I think he’s one of the strongest mentally of the players because he’s Harry Kane and he wants to increase everything and improve every day. He’s so humble to help us and for everyone.

“That is key. To be humble, OK everyone has their arrogance and their egos in a small percentage as that is important to survive, but when their ego is big it is not a good balance and you start to suffer.”

Read More