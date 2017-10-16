Mauricio Pochettino: Harry Kane can be Tottenham's very own Francesco Totti

Mauricio Pochettino has backed Harry Kane to be to Tottenham what the great Francesco Totti was to Roma, if he chooses to spend his whole career with his boyhood club.

Totti finally retired this summer after 25 glittering seasons with Roma, his boyhood club, finishing with 786 appearances, 306 goals and one Serie A title to his name.

Totti’s final appearance for Roma, against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico in May, was a deeply emotional affair, ending with Totti giving a tearful speech to an adoring crowd at the end, further establishing him as Roma’s greatest ever and most-loved player.

Pochettino, speaking at his press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening, revealed that Kane had been emotionally affected by the scenes from Rome, which “generated special motivation” for the 24-year-old striker. Clearly the prospect of playing for Tottenham for another 20 years, and being an equivalent figure in north London to how Totti is seen in Rome, is a very attractive one. Kane, of course, is a Spurs fan, a Tottenham academy graduate, and well on the way to achieving legendary status in N17.

“The most important thing is that he is happy at Tottenham,” Pochettino said, when asked again if Spurs could keep hold of Kane. “Tomorrow, who knows where we are going to be. But he enjoys Tottenham lot, he comes from the academy and he is highly identified with the club. He is a player that likes and gets excited by scoring for Tottenham, he loves to wear the Tottenham shirt. I see a player that identifies with Tottenham’s values, and I hope for the fans and for us, that he stays for a long time. He has great quality and is a model professional to team-mates.”

This is why the Totti example was so affecting for Kane. “He was excited by Totti’s farewell in Rome, that generated special motivation,” he said. “He was so emotional when he saw the last game of Totti for Roma, because he only played in one club. He was very emotional. Maybe Harry Kane can have the same career as Totti.”