Mauricio Pochettino hoping to utilise Fernando Llorente's high-end experience to improve Tottenham mentality

While Tottenham Hotspur were darting ahead of Chelsea to sign Fernando Llorente, Hugo Lloris was away captaining his national team, preparing them for their World Cup qualifier against Holland at the Stade de France.

But Lloris heard the rumours about Llorente, who Spurs had offered £14m for. “Gaffer, is it true about Llorente?” he texted Mauricio Pochettino. His manager texted back to confirm Spurs were about to get their man. “Wow,” replied Lloris. “Fantastic player.”

Pochettino revealed the story at his Thursday afternoon press conference, to show just how highly regarded the 32-year-old is by his Spurs squad. He has come in as squad player, as an upgrade on Vincent Janssen, but he already means far more to Spurs than that.

“It’s amazing,” Pochettino said of Llorente. “That is the impact that he has on the changing room. Because all the players respect him. And then they start to meet him, how he is, he is very warm, very friendly, it was fantastic. It’s a big impact for our changing room.”

Llorente is a very good player, but Spurs were as attracted by what he can do off the pitch as on it. Everywhere he has played he has been a popular and admired team-mate. Antonio Conte was so impressed by his conduct at Juventus that he wanted he take him to Chelsea, more than anything else as a mentor and guide for Alvaro Morata. But Tottenham got there first.

As everyone knows, this is a very young Spurs squad, short on high-end winning experience. That is why they have been so good under Mauricio Pochettino and yet have no trophies to show for it. Llorente has won the biggest trophy of them all: he was part of the Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup. He was not a regular starter, but his clever touch did set up David Villa’s crucial winner against Portugal in the last 16.

“He is a great professional and a world champion with Spain,” Pochettino enthused. “That is the mentality he can translate. He will bring to the team and the squad great experience.”

View photos Tottenham landed Llorente ahead of Chelsea on the final day of the transfer window (Getty) More

At club level Llorente was a legend for Athletic Bilbao, playing for them for eight seasons. He made his first-team debut at the age of 19, on 16 January 2005, in a 1-1 draw with Espanyol at San Mames. He worked hard but could not score. He was up against grizzled 32-year-old Espanyol veteran Mauricio Pochettino.

“He remembers better than me, he told me about it yesterday,” laughed Pochettino on Thursday. “He remembers very well. I said, ‘there is only one thing that I remember: that you didn’t score!’ He said yes, it’s true, I didn’t.’ Unbelievable!”

It was 2013 when Llorente eventually left Bilbao in search of a new challenge. He went to Juventus for two seasons, winning two Serie A titles, one under Conte, the next under Max Allegri. Then back to Spain to Sevilla for one season and from there to Swansea. Where, for a struggling team, he still scored 15 goals in 28 Premier League starts. Not bad when adjusting to English football for the first time at the age of 31.

View photos Llorente scored 15 goals for Swansea last season (AFP) More

Read More