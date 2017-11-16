Mauricio Pochettino praises 'innovator' Arsene Wenger
Mauricio Pochettino, the Tottenham Hotspur manager, paid a glowing tribute to “special” Arsène Wenger in the build-up to Saturday’s north London derby, praising the Arsenal manager as an “innovator” who was ahead of his time.
The days leading up to Saturday’s match at the Emirates have been defined by talk of a power shift in north London, while the emergence of a string of youngsters at Spurs has prompted comparisons between Pochettino and Wenger’s early years at Arsenal.
Pochettino, whose side last season finished above their rivals in the league for the first time in Wenger’s 21 years as Arsenal manager, said it was “massive praise” to be compared with the Frenchman.
“In my opinion he deserves a lot of credit,” Pochettino said of Wenger. “For me he will always be a special manager. To stay 20 years in a club and stay always at the top is not easy.
“To stay in a club for five years is because you are a good manager, if you stay 10 years it is because you must be very good. But to stay more than 20 years is because you are special.
“For us it is a challenge. Why not stay here for five or 10 years? In this period of football it would be a massive achievement for myself and for the club.
“Wenger was an innovator. He was ahead of everyone. Always it’s difficult to innovate in football but you must try to innovate every season and try to create a project under your ideas and philosophy that go ahead of different clubs.”
Spurs are currently four points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League, and Pochettino has yet to lose to Wenger in six north London derbies in the league.
The Spurs manager is hoping he will be able to call on Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli, who returned to full training on Thursday after missing England’s friendlies against Germany and Brazil.
All three will be assessed on Friday, along with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who missed the victory over Crystal Palace earlier this month.
Kane has scored six goals in six north London derbies in the Premier League, with goals in his last five league games against Arsenal.
“We need to assess him and then see if he can play,” Pochettino said. “Of course, he is a great player and an important player for us.”
Spurs will, however, be without defender Toby Alderweireld, who has been ruled out for at least six weeks after the hamstring injury he sustained in the Champions League victory over Real Madrid turned out to be worse than originally feared.