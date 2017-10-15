Mauricio Pochettino reveals England dream on eve of crucial Tottenham test against Real Madrid
Mauricio Pochettino has paraded his credentials for an eventual tilt at the England manager’s job on the eve of a crucial test of character on one of Europe’s grandest stages.
The Argentine travels to Spain for Tottenham’s Champions League appointment with holders Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Tuesday. It brings a magnificent opportunity to gilt-edge his rapidly growing reputation as one of Europe’s most impressive young coaches.
Pochettino is not thinking of switching to the international arena just yet but in an extract from his new book, published by a national newspaper at the weekend, the Tottenham manager makes his long-term ambitions clear.
“If I were to be an international manager one day, I’d relish the opportunity to coach the England national team. I’ve heard that I’ve been considered for the job before but I don’t know if there was any truth in it,” he wrote.
Pochettino, 45, who was in charge of Southampton before moving to north London in 2014, points out that he has already played a prominent role in nurturing young English talent. “I’d be reunited with loads of familiar faces: Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Adam Lallana,” he said.
He added that he has coached the vast majority of England’s recent debutants.
“Of the last 21, 17 have played under me. Eleven regulars in the England squad made their debuts under my stewardship.”
With Gareth Southgate firmly ensconced in the England dugout, the Football Association will not be contemplating any replacement just yet but the national set-up are known to be impressed with Pochettino’s work in the Premier League.
Pochettino said recently that English players have the skills to match anyone in the world, and he had more praise to lavish in his book.
“The English are brave, honest and aggressive and the good ones want to learn,” he wrote.
Brave and aggressive: That will also be the Pochettino mantra heading into Tottenham’s potentially epic night in Madrid, where his team, who made a winning start to their campaign against Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia, will be able to measure themselves against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.
Pochettino said: “From the beginning we will be brave and aggressive and play to win the game. We will press high, try to play in the opposition’s half. That’s how we feel football should be played.
“We are going to Madrid to play football and be Tottenham. We do not change because we are playing in Madrid. It’s a good opportunity for us. I am so excited and motivated to go and put on a performance.”
The Tottenham manager was speaking after the relief of his side securing a belated first league win at their temporary Wembley home. It came at the expense of well-organised Bournemouth, who might have at least shared the spoils but for two stunning saves by home goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Christian Eriksen gave Tottenham their first league win in four attempts at the national stadium with a composed finish early in the second half and Lloris helped ensure there was not another slip-up, performing heroics to scoop away a deflected corner in the first half before outwitting Jermain Defoe in a one-on-one in the closing stages.
At the other end, Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic distinguished himself with three notable saves from Kane, who is still waiting for his first league goal at Wembley.
At least that meant Tottenham could prove they are not the Harry Kane team, the description by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that so riled Pochettino last week.
Apart from Eriksen and Lloris, there was also an eye-catching contribution from England new-cap Harry Winks in midfield.
Yet Tottenham, who have a perfect away record, still found it tough going at Wembley and, with Liverpool in town next weekend, face a serious test of their title credentials.
Bournemouth remain in the bottom three, having lost all four matches on their travels, but manager Eddie Howe feels his side are moving in the right direction.
“We were scratching our heads and looking at the team, thinking we weren’t recognisable in terms of spirit and endeavour,” Howe said.
“The first two games were a real disappointment but in the last month we’ve returned to something near our best levels.”
Defender Steve Cook said: “If we were performing poorly and getting battered each week, we’d be concerned but I’m very confident we will turn this around.”