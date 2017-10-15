Mauricio Pochettino reveals England dream on eve of crucial Tottenham test against Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino has paraded his credentials for an eventual tilt at the England manager’s job on the eve of a crucial test of character on one of Europe’s grandest stages.

The Argentine travels to Spain for Tottenham’s Champions League appointment with holders Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Tuesday. It brings a magnificent opportunity to gilt-edge his rapidly growing reputation as one of Europe’s most impressive young coaches.

Pochettino is not thinking of switching to the international arena just yet but in an extract from his new book, published by a national newspaper at the weekend, the Tottenham manager makes his long-term ambitions clear.

“If I were to be an international manager one day, I’d relish the opportunity to coach the England national team. I’ve heard that I’ve been considered for the job before but I don’t know if there was any truth in it,” he wrote.

Pochettino, 45, who was in charge of Southampton before moving to north London in 2014, points out that he has already played a prominent role in nurturing young English talent. “I’d be reunited with loads of familiar faces: Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Adam Lallana,” he said.

Mauricio Pochettino gets the best out of English talent Credit: GETTY IMAGES