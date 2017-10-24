Mauricio Pochettino reveals Mousa Dembele could return against West Ham - but Erik Lamela's wait goes on

Mauricio Pochettino says that Mousa Dembele could be back in the Tottenham Hotspur team for Wednesday night’s fourth-round League Cup derby with West Ham at Wembley, but has ruled out Erik Lamela, and says he still doesn’t have a fixed date for the Argentine’s return.

Wednesday marks a year since Lamela’s last appearance for Spurs after hip surgery and while he is back training, Pochettino said it is to soon to put him into a competitive game. Dembele however could be back after a month out.

“Yeah, he’s doing well,” Pochettino said of the Belgian. “I need to decide tomorrow [Wednesday]. It’s true different players when they are injured you have to assess step by step. But it’s good.

“Erik is not on the list. He is doing well, but is not available. I don’t know. I cannot say. I cannot say tomorrow, one week, or one month. It’s evolution.

“It’s the same with Danny Rose, assessing him, and trying every day to get the feelings, and then when he will be ready I will let you about that, but still he’s not available.

“You have to be careful with him, be careful with all the players, like Dembele, like Danny Rose

It’s so important… For them, the component of psychology, to train and compete is completely different. Now they need to be involved but with care.”

