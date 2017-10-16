Mauricio Pochettino would sign a 15-year contract to stay at Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has said he could never manage Barcelona but professed that Real Madrid had something special - AFP

Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham Hotspur that he is ready to commit the next 15 years of his career to the club if the chairman, Daniel Levy, is really willing to offer him that length of contract.

Levy had said that he would like “nothing more” than for Pochettino to see through his work at Tottenham over the next “10 to 15 years” and, upon being asked whether he could ever see himself at Real Madrid or Barcelona, the 45-year-old instead professed his commitment to Spurs.

“I could not train Barcelona – it’s impossible,” said Pochettino, who previously managed their rivals Espanyol. “I am very happy in Tottenham. I would love to stay 10 or 15 years here. It’s always up to the owner or chairman to decide if you’re a manager for a short time or long period. If he wants, I would like to sign that contract.”

Levy’s comments came in a new book, Brave New World, about Pochettino. The book’s author Guillem Balague also interviewed Pochettino on Monday for the Spanish newspaper AS when the Spurs manager said that Madrid had something “special … that’s impossible to describe”.

Pochettino added: “If you haven’t played against Madrid in the Bernabéu it’s like you haven’t been baptised.”

Pochettino talks to Dele Alli at the Bernabeu on the eve of Spurs' match against the Champions League holders, Real Madrid

Pochettino has previously spoken of an ambition to manage Real Madrid at some stage.