How Mauricio Pochettino has transformed Tottenham from an 11-man team to a 25-man squad

For a manager facing what might well be the toughest week of his club's season, you wouldn’t imagine it from Mauricio Pochettino’s demeanour.

He’s sitting back in his chair at Tottenham Hotspur’s Enfield training base, his feet propped up on the desk, as he jokes about friends questioning his team selection at Real Madrid by seeing it and asking “what the f**k?”

The laughter is despite also now fielding questions about an 11-day spell that involves that daunting game against the European champions, matches with Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as a potentially volatile League Cup tie at home to West Ham United while also enduring a level of injuries that greatly disrupted their season at this exact point last year. In October 2016, they could barely seem to score a goal.

Now, even though most of their first-choice midfield is missing in Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele, Pochettino could still put out a side that left those same doubters in Madrid then apologising and calling him “a genius” after a 1-1 draw.

It fosters the growing sense that Spurs are taking a next step under Pochettino, and it also makes their next match at home to Liverpool on Sunday all the more compelling.

The squad have got to the point where they understand the manager’s ideas so well, and he is thereby so comfortable in control of the team, that he can much more easily change it up and do something very different. Gone are the days of even a year ago when Spurs were brilliant in relentlessly pressing teams back but still a touch predictable in doing it, overly dependent on overpowering opposition.

That was why injuries so affected them because there seemed such obvious starters in a somewhat blunt-force side. If one key piece was missing, they couldn’t really adjust. They can now, and with something to spare.