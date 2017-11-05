Mauricio Pochettino urges England not to take any risks with Harry Kane after striker picks up knock
Mauricio Pochettino has urged England manager Gareth Southgate not to take any risks with Harry Kane after bringing his talismanic striker off early against Crystal Palace following a heavy first-half challenge by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
Kane got up and played on but, having already missed Tottenham’s previous Premier League match against Manchester United due to a hamstring injury, Pochettino now hopes England will take a long-term view in the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.
Dele Alli has already withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring injury and midfielder Harry Winks was forced off at half-time against Palace with a twisted ankle that must now be assessed by both club and Football Association doctors.
Of Kane, Pochettino said: “It’s a difficult situation. For us we are focusing on our problems and our injuries, but I also understand completely what the national team wants and needs.
“The most important thing is the national teams understand the needs of our players and help them so they will be fit when they return. The next [Christmas] period of the season is very tough on the players.
“We try to explain the situation and then trust in them that they can help our players. Harry was substituted after 75 minutes to protect him after Real Madrid. It was such an emotional game and it is better to avoid a risk.”
Pochettino will let Winks join up with England but he is clearly a major doubt. “At the moment it is extremely painful,” he said. “He is so excited to make the national team it but it is up to the medical people.”
Pochettino said that Alli had been feeling pain in the posterior muscle around his hamstring even before scoring twice against Real Madrid. “It is a very small thing - we hope treatment will go well in the next two weeks and he will be fit to play against Arsenal,” he said.