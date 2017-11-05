Mauricio Pochettino urges England not to take any risks with Harry Kane after striker picks up knock

Mauricio Pochettino has urged England manager Gareth Southgate not to take any risks with Harry Kane after bringing his talismanic striker off early against Crystal Palace following a heavy first-half challenge by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Kane got up and played on but, having already missed Tottenham’s previous Premier League match against Manchester United due to a hamstring injury, Pochettino now hopes England will take a long-term view in the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Dele Alli has already withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring injury and midfielder Harry Winks was forced off at half-time against Palace with a twisted ankle that must now be assessed by both club and Football Association doctors.

Of Kane, Pochettino said: “It’s a difficult situation. For us we are focusing on our problems and our injuries, but I also understand completely what the national team wants and needs.

Harry Kane is brought off in the 75th minute Credit: GETTY IMAGES