Mauricio Pochettino wants England to release Dele Alli back to Tottenham if Fifa suspend the player

Mauricio Pochettino insists he wants England to release Dele Alli back to Tottenham Hotspur should the midfielder be banned by Fifa for swearing while on international duty last month.

A disciplinary committee set up by football’s governing body met on Thursday to decide whether the Spurs man would be suspended after he was caught on camera giving the middle finger during the qualifier with Slovakia this month – although he claimed it was to teammate Kyle Walker.

Alli could face anything from a fine to a lengthy ban for the gesture, with the most severe of punishments potentially keeping him out of the start of next summer’s World Cup.

The 21-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next week’s double header with Slovenia and Lithuania but Pochettino has said he would prefer to have him back with Tottenham if he is suspended by Fifa.

“I wish that nothing happens and he can play but I am not the person that will decide what will happen with him,” Pochettino said. “I will decide what happens if he is banned. What will happen is impossible to know. I think if he is banned I would prefer him to stay with us working than to be with the national team.

“Then that is a decision between the FA and us. I have not talked to Gareth Southgate yet. (If he is banned) we will speak.”

Alli sat out Tottenham's 3-0 Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday due to a separate three-game ban in Europe stemming from the Europa League last season but will return for Saturday's match away at Huddersfield.

Dele Alli was caught raising his middle finger during England's win over Slovakia

Christian Eriksen also missed the midweek win through illness but trained on Thursday and is expected to play this weekend.

Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose are all still out injured, however, along with Mousa Dembele, who is still struggling with an ankle injury sustained against Barnsley.

“For Saturday it is impossible for him to play,” Pochettino added. “We hope that it will not be a big problem but I think he needs time to recover. I don't know how long.

“We need more information, to speak to the doctor and to see what will happen in the next few weeks.”