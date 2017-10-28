Mauricio Pochettino won't focus on Eric Dier mistake as Manchester United grab late winner to leave Spurs behind

Mauricio Pochettino lamented the error that saw his side leave Old Trafford with no points, but won't dwell on it as Tottenham look ahead to Wednesday's visit of Real Madrid.

A mistake from Eric Dier allowed Manchester United substitute Anthony Martial to settle this tense, at times feisty encounter with a late strike.

But Pochettino didn't want to focus on that split-second error, even though it brings his own record away to top-six teams under further scrutiny.

“I think the game was even. It was a tough game, a very tough game," he told Sky Sports.

“I feel proud of their effort. We’re unlucky in the last ten minutes, it’s a mistake but I think it was unfortunate.

“Now it’s important to be calm and in football this sort of mistake happens and it’s important not to blame anyone.

"It’s a team, a collective and we must move on.

“It’s not the moment to talk [about the mistake]. We feel disappointed, we made a mistake and we conceded a goal and at that moment I felt the game was more on our side so it’s a shame. I’m disappointed. We have to move on because on Wednesday we have another game."

