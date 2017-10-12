Maurizio Sarri is a genius, says Napoli’s Koulibaly

The Senegal international has hailed the Light Blues gaffer for his impact on the squad after the team’s impressive start to the new campaign

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has hailed manager Maurizio Sarri as ‘a genius’ following a blistering start to the season by the club.

The Light Blues have won all their opening seven games of the league season and sit two points ahead of second-placed Juventus.

And the 26-year-old defender has hailed the impact of the Italian tactician on his development and how he has overly improved the whole squad as a whole.

“He rediscovered me, he gave me confidence,” Koulibaly told Il Messaggero.

“He really is a genius, he sees things others don’t see. He makes you understand how football is and isn’t unpredictable. He’s a scholar.

“Any question you ask him, he always has an answer - and it’s always right. He helps you to think as a team and not as an individual.

“When he arrived he told me: ‘Do as I say and you’ll become an important player’. I’m trying, but I know I can still improve.

“In short, with Sarri football is maths.”

Koulibaly also touched on the game against Roma at the weekend and insists it is not a personal duel between himself and Edin Dzeko.

“They’re a great team, and it won’t be an easy game,” he continued

“My duel with Edin Dzeko? It’s not between us, if we don’t play as a team then we risk losing, if we do then it’ll be easier to win. I could stop Dzeko, then someone else scores and it’s over. “We believe [in the Scudetto], they’ve told me what it’s like to win in Naples and now I want to experience it. I don’t know if we’re the strongest, but I really like playing for this Napoli.

“Right now though we can’t think about it, we have to think about Roma.

“Juventus? They have a different history, and money. They’ve bought great players, this will be a great season.” he concluded.