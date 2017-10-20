Mawson and Daniels join Mata's Common Goal

Swansea's Alfie Mawson and Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels are the first Premier League players to join Juan Mata's Common Goal initiative.

Juan Mata has welcomed Swansea City centre-back Alfie Mawson and Bournemouth full-back Charlie Daniels as the first Premier League players to join him in his Common Goal charity initiative.

Manchester United and Spain midfielder Mata launched the project in August, with players involved pledging to donate one per cent of their wages to football charities around the world.

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels, his Juventus counterpart Giorgio Chiellini and Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann are among those to have signed up and Mawson and Daniels are now the first to do so from England's top flight.

"I've been speaking to several English players who have shown an interest in Common Goal and it's brilliant that Charlie and Alfie are the first players to make the pledge." Mata said in a statement.

"They are both top Premier League players and their commitment is a great step in the evolution of Common Goal."

Mawson and Daniel rose through the ranks of England's lower leagues before becoming Premier League regulars and cited the transformative potential of Common Goal.

"It was only a few years ago that I was playing non-league and helping out my Dad at the weekends with his market stall," said England Under-21 international Mawson.

"I'm now at a great place and I want to concentrate 100 per cent on my football. I don't want to cause any fuss or anything, but joining Common Goal allows me to focus on my career while forming part of something that can really help transform lives of those less fortunate. It's a good thing for football."

Daniels added: "It just seems right that our national sport gives something back to society. Common Goal is the most effective and long-lasting way for players to make a difference.

"If my pledge can help spread the idea of Common Goal, especially among the younger players, then it will be one of the proudest achievements of my career."