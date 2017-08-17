Max Gradel joins Toulouse on loan from Bournemouth

The 29-year-old has teamed up with Le Tefece temporarily after agreeing personal terms with the club

Ivory Coast international Max Gradel has joined Toulouse on loan from English Premier League side Bournemouth for the 2017/2018 football season.

The Cherries announced the departure of the player and wished him well going forward.

The forward who linked up with Eddie Howe’s men in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £10 million from French outfit Saint-Etienne only made 13 appearances for the Dean Court giants as his short spell with the club was plagued by injury.

Toulouse will kick-start their campaign in the French top flight on Sunday with Paris Saint Germain and the attacker will be expected to play a part.

CONFIRMED: @maxigr04del joins Toulouse on loan until the end of the season.



Good luck Max. 👍#afcb 🍒https://t.co/rXRvY8XVOx