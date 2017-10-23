Max Verstappen's untamed aggression signals why he is leading the next generation to challenge Lewis Hamilton

Niki Lauda called it the worst decision he had seen. Red Bull boss Christian Horner said it was time for a rethink on track limits. Jos Verstappen went into orbit on Twitter about his son’s misfortune. And Max Verstappen himself was brutally critical of the race stewards’ decision to penalise him out of the dramatic overtaking move that won him the final podium position after a brilliant drive from 16th to third place that had the crowd in Austin on their feet as they urged him on during Sunday’s United States Grand Prix. He said that such decisions were “killing the sport.”

The Dutch prodigy – just turned 20 – was one of the stars of the race, after hunting down Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari before diving down the inside to grab the coveted position. But it was clear that in doing so he put all four wheels the wrong side of the white line that marked the notional edge of the track, and the stewards acted quickly to avoid the embarrassment of Mexico last year in which three drivers thought they were headed for the same podium slot. Rules are rules, right?

But the problem here was twofold; others had transgressed similarly at times over the weekend and gone unpenalised, and in the grand scheme of things, it turned out to be the one major blot on a great weekend for Formula 1.

Lauda, the great warrior of the sport and chairman of the Mercedes team that won their fourth consecutive constructors’ world championship in Austin, was predictably outspoken as he made some interesting points.

“This decision is the worst I've ever seen, he did nothing wrong,” he began. “We're racing drivers, we're not on a normal road, it's ridiculous to destroy the sport with this kind of decision.

“Next strategy meeting we need to bring it up to the agenda and start it all over again, because we cannot do that, it's going too far. There was nothing to interfere with, it was a normal overtaking.