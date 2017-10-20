Max Verstappen extends Red Bull contract to 2020 as they plan for Formula One titles
Max Verstappen has become the latest driver to announce his future prior to the United States Grand Prix with the news that he has extended his Red Bull Racing contract until 2020.
The Dutch driver has had a difficult season with several mechanical failures but he came first and second respectively, in the last two races in Malaysia and Japan with his teammate Daniel Ricciardo joining him on the podium on both occasions. the news comes a day after Fernando Alonso committed his future to McLaren.
His contract was due to end in 2019 and there were rumours that both Ferrari and Mercedes were looking at the 20-year-old who has been tipped as a future world champion by many in the sport, as well as his teammate Daniel Ricciardo.
Following the announcement, Verstappen said: “Red Bull has always shown their faith and belief in me with actions; inviting me into the young driver programme as a 16-year-old, then giving me my start in Formula One when I was just 17, and then the opportunity to race with Red Bull Racing where I had such a dream start with this team.
"They have always backed me and my ambition and I know we share that ambition. Their support, from the guys and girls in the factory through to the crew in the garage, no matter what plays out on the race track, has always been 100 per cent. We've also had some fun times! I'm very happy to commit further to Red Bull Racing and I'm looking forward to working together to enjoy more success in the years to come."
Verstappen, whose father Jos also raced in Formula One, has been part of the Red Bull set-up since joining their junior team in 2014 before moving to their ‘sister team’ Toro Rosso the following year.
He remained with Toro Rosso until the 2016 Russian Grand Prix when he swapped places with Daniil Kvyat at Red Bull ahead of F1's trip to Spain. His win in Barcelona saw him become the youngest race winner in history at the age of 18 years and seven months.
The team announced the news ahead of the first practice session in Austin on Friday afternoon, as the rest of the pack looks to prevent Lewis Hamilton winning his fourth title from his current 59 point lead.
Team Principal Christain Horner said: "We are delighted that Max has agreed to extend his contract with Red Bull Racing. We had a phenomenal start together in Spain last year and Max has only pushed on from there. It was a great moment for the whole team to see him put the frustrations of this season behind him in ta
"Max is right to be hungry for success and we are looking forward to extending that journey with him in our hunt for Formula One World Championships. As we now look to the long term with Max he is in the best place in the sport to build a team around him to deliver our shared ambition."