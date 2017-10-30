Max Verstappen shows why he's the present and future of F1 - but this was Lewis Hamilton's day

So Lewis Hamilton is the world champion for the fourth time, and it was no thanks to his arch-rival Sebastian Vettel.

After they made contact on the opening lap both pitted, Vettel for a replacement nose, Hamilton for a punctured right rear tyre which Vettel’s wing had cut. But where the German could race back to the pits, Hamilton was forced to limp.

And as Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas ran away and hid thereafter in the first two places, the Red Bull driver controlling everything brilliantly to keep the Finn well at bay and to win by 19.6s, the focus of the race was on which of the two title protagonists could recover better.

For a long time they were down in 16th and 19th places, but Hamilton was a long way behind Vettel after his slow opening lap and as struggling on a set of soft-compound tyres fitted at his stop. Vettel was on similar rubber, but had less damage on his car.

As unfamiliar figures occupied the high places behind the two leaders – with Esteban Ocon leading Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz, local hero Sergio Perez and Kimi Raikkonen, the odds favoured Hamilton for Vettel needed to score at least 16 points assuming Hamilton scored none, to keep his hopes alive. That meant second place, of which he had zero chance unless there were retirements ahead.

But Vettel never gave up, though when his brush with Felipe Massa in Turn 3 on the 12th lap triggered his angry tirade against the Brazilian, it was not met well in the press room.

“It’s fun to push the other car off the track?” he rated. I had my nose ahead.” His crew told him to stay focused, and soon he had pushed his way up to eighth place by the 31st lap, when a virtual safety car intervention as rookie Brendon Hartley’s broken Toro Rosso was cleared away triggered multiple pit calls.