Maxwell called into Ashes squad as cover for Warner

Australia believe star opener David Warner will face England but the Ashes hosts have brought in Glenn Maxwell as cover.

Glenn Maxwell has been called into Australia's Ashes squad as cover for vice-captain David Warner, but Steve Smith's side remain confident the big-hitting batsman will take on England in the first Test.

Warner hurt his neck on Tuesday and the star opener showed some signs of discomfort during a 30-minute session in the nets at the Gabba on Wednesday.

Australia captain Smith fronted the media in Brisbane afterwards and revealed selectors were considering a replacement player if Warner was unable to prove his fitness before day one on Thursday.

Smith and Cricket Australia's hierarchy believe Warner will face England but they have opted to bring in Maxwell as a precaution.

Maxwell was in contention to claim the number six role in Australia's batting line-up, but the entertaining Victorian lost out to surprise inclusion Shaun Marsh.

The 29-year-old has played seven Tests for Australia, scoring a century and 339 runs at an average of 26.07.