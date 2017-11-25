Maxwell scores 278 in Ashes reminder

After scoring his maiden double-ton for Victoria against NSW on Friday, Maxwell fell 22 runs short of a remarkable triple-century.

Glenn Maxwell's stunning Sheffield Shield knock came to an end on 278 as the overlooked Australia batsman staked his claim for Ashes selection.

After scoring his maiden double-ton for Victoria against New South Wales on Friday, Maxwell fell 22 runs short of a remarkable triple-century at North Sydney Oval.

Maxwell was axed by Australia for the blockbuster Ashes opener with England in Brisbane, dumped in favour of recalled veteran Shaun Marsh – who celebrated his eighth Test half-century on Saturday – at number six in the batting order.

The dynamic batsman was drafted into the squad as cover for star opener David Warner – nursing a neck injury heading into day one of the opening Test on Thursday.

Back with his Victoria team-mates, Maxwell hit 278 off only 318 deliveries before he was bowled out by spinner Steve O'Keefe.

It was the seventh highest Victorian first-class score of all time as the 29-year-old smashed 36 boundaries and four sixes.