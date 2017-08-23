Maxwell struck by heatstroke in Bangladesh

An ice bath and plenty of fluids enabled Glenn Maxwell to make a quick recovery from heatstroke in Bangladesh.

Glenn Maxwell revealed that his body "shut down a little bit" after he was struck by heatstroke in Dhaka but the Australia all-rounder is confident he can stay cool under pressure from the Bangladesh spinners.

The tourists arrived in the capital last Friday, just nine days before the first of two Tests against the Tigers.

And searing heat took its toll on Maxwell during the first training session in the midst of monsoon season.

"I copped a bit of heatstroke on the first day, which wasn't a good start," Maxwell said.

"I think just doing some running outside then had to go inside to do some fitness testing, and then going back outside [for further training] didn't help too much.

"Basically my body shut down a little bit but I was fine after a bit of an ice bath and plenty of fluids."

After a quick recovery, the 28-year-old is hopeful that preparations back home pay off when the first Test gets under way.

He added: "We put extreme conditions in [place for] Darwin with the wickets, where we made them ridiculously tough to bat on and guys tested themselves really well during that week

"The wickets were perfect. Even coming here and having a couple of hits on these wickets, it's very similar to what we were facing in Darwin, if not a little bit easier I suppose in the nets.

"I think the guys are more than well-equipped to handle whatever comes at us in this first Test."