May adds to England's wing woes ahead of Pumas Test

Jonny May looks likely to miss England's first November international against Argentina due to a hamstring strain.

The winger sustained a hamstring problem in training and is likely to miss the clash at Twickenham on November 11, although he is expected to return to fitness in time to face Australia the following week.

Elliot Daly (knee) and Jack Nowell (cheekbone) are already set to miss much of the November action, meaning Eddie Jones' choices in that position are limited to Anthony Watson, Denny Solomona and Semesa Rokoduguni.

May joined Leicester Tigers from Gloucester ahead of this season, and tops the Premiership try-scoring charts with seven, alongside Bath's Rokoduguni.

"He picked up a couple of knocks in training this week, he's hurt his hamstring. It means he's likely to be doubtful for Argentina," forwards coach Steve Borthwick told Sky Sports.

"Our medical team are very positive he will be fit for Australia. One thing I would say about Jonny - since I've got to know him working with the team, his preparation is meticulous.

"I've already seen it, just with everything he's doing to get back fully fit as quick as possible."

After the Pumas and the Wallabies, England face Samoa on November 25.