Maya Yoshida pays tribute to victims of Nagasaki atomic bombing as US and North Korea tensions mount

On the 72nd anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing Southampton defender and Japan international Maya Yoshida has paid tribute to the thousands of lives lost in the immediate and subsequent aftermath of the blast.

At least 80,000 people were killed after the US dropped a second atomic bomb on Japan in a bid to bring the Pacific War to an end – just three days after the Hiroshima bombing in which between 90,000 and 146,000 nationals were killed.

Japan later announced its surrender to the Allies on August 15, six days after the bombing of Nagasaki and the Soviet Union's declaration of war.

Look at their bright eyes. I'd like them to live in peaceful world without any conflict. Today is 72nd Atomic bomb Memorial Day in Nagasaki. pic.twitter.com/bVynowsCKp — MAYA YOSHIDA (@MayaYoshida3) August 9, 2017

With tensions rising between America and North Korea, after a series of threats were issued by US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, leader of the rogue state, fears have mounted of a third nuclear war.

In the wake of such escalation, Yoshida took to social media yesterday to pay his respects to the victims of the Nagasaki atomic bombing, 72 years on from the event, and urge against future conflict.

“Look at their bright eyes,” he said on Twitter, with a photo of himself and two Southampton mascots. “I'd like them to live in peaceful world without any conflict. Today is 72nd Atomic bomb Memorial Day in Nagasaki.”