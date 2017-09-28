Maybe SuperSport United are riding on Eric Tinkler's luck, says Thuso Phala

Matsatsantsa are wary of the dangers which their north African opponents pose should they fail to do the business on Saturday

SuperSport United reached the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals for the very first time in their history, setting up a meeting with Tunisia’s Club Africain.

The two-legged affair is expected to test SuperSport’s focus and resilience, and speaking ahead of this weekend’s first leg semi-final in Tshwane, Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler has not only emphasised the importance of victory, but for them not to concede an away goal.

“North African teams are tough to beat or even score against,” Tinkler told the media.

“We have to make sure we win at home – that will help us in the away leg. The truth of the matter is that all four remaining teams in this tournament are tough to beat. We have to be intelligent to win. I do not want a draw at home,” he said.

“We also have to keep a cleansheet and avoid letting in an away goal for them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tinkler’s previous continental experience has been apparent, especially after his team booked their place in the semi-finals, thanks to a late Thuso Phala strike, and the speedy winger believes that the Tshwane-based outfit has benefited immensely with Tinkler at the helm.

“Maybe we are riding on his luck, but it is important to remember that the club also worked very hard to keep the players that were there last season,” Phala told The Star.

"I can’t point my finger at what exactly it was that was holding us back in terms of reaching our potential, but it looks like we are finally getting there this time around. The coach knows what it's like to be at this stage of the competition and his experience will help,” he concluded.