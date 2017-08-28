MayMac and Neymar missing MSN - Ligue 1 goes social

The PSG star sent a message to his former colleagues while stars from across France turned attentions to Las Vegas for a classic bout

Neymar may be settling in nicely at Paris Saint-Germain, but that does not mean there are things he misses about Barcelona.

The €222 million signing was present as PSG continued their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season on Friday evening, recording a 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne at Parc des Princes.

It was the first time that Neymar had failed to gain a goal or an assist for his new club, though he was still one of the standout players on the field. Prior to the match, he had left a message on his Instagram account with the message: ‘Friends I miss’.

Those friends were his old partners in crime, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, with whom he made up the great MSN strike trio.