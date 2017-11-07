Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham calls for clubs to be united in paying staff 'real' living wage

Both Manchester City and United have yet to pay all of their staff a 'real' living wage - Reuters

Manchester United and Manchester City were on Tuesday night facing political pressure to ensure all those who work for them are paid the “real” living wage.

Less than a week after Liverpool agreed to become only the third Premier League side to ensure everyone who carried out work on their behalf would receive the independently calculated living wage, United and City were set to be the next teams targeted amid a campaign against the use of cheaper labour within British sport, the scale of which was exposed byTelegraph Sport at the start of the season.

Liverpool announced they would halt the practise from June – at a cost of around £1 million per year – following talks with the new mayor of the Liverpool city region, Steve Rotheram, and the Living Wage Foundation, which lobbies employers to pay their workers the true cost of living and accredits those which do so.

Telegraph Sport has learnt that Rotheram’s counterpart in Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has spoken to City, and that his office has also contacted United, to ascertain the extent of their own failure to ensure all those who work for them receive a wage which this week rose to £10.20 per hour in London and £8.75 elsewhere, having previously been £9.75 and £8.45, respectively.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority was on Tuesday also set to announce it was becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer, with Burnham, the former culture secretary, expected to publicly urge every other employer in the region to follow suit.

Premier League clubs committed two years ago to paying an independently calculated living wage to all permanent staff but an investigation by Telegraph Sport found that was being undermined by what campaigners branded their “immoral” and “obscene” use of cheaper labour at a time when they were generating billions in revenue.