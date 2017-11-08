Mayor of London Sadiq Khan reveals 'deep concerns' over the perilous future of Dulwich Hamlet

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has “deep concerns” over the perilous future of Dulwich Hamlet FC.

Meadow Residential, who own Dulwich’s ground, have pulled the plug on funding the club this month after losing a lengthy battle with Southwark Council over redevelopment. The club has been left by Meadow with obligations it cannot meet, leaving fans resorting to helping out with the wage bill through PayPal for the foreseeable future.

Even though the club’s gate receipts outstrip its wage bill by 50 per cent, it is now in an unsustainable position and will eventually face closure, with Meadow refusing to sell Champion Hill to interested investors. They insist they have no intention of selling, and have new talks scheduled with Southwark Council this week, just weeks after they accused Southwark of “defamatory statements” prejudicing their failed planning application.

The Mayor has thrown his weight behind the club and urged Meadow to find a solution, whether in fresh partnership with Southwark or even selling on the site. “It’s deeply concerning to me that Dulwich Hamlet’s future remains uncertain at a time when it is doing so much good in the community,” he told The Independent. “I urge the current owners to do the right thing and revisit their application to protect Dulwich Hamlet and deliver more affordable homes, or find an alternative that ensures the future of a football club that means so much to its supporters and local community.”

Dulwich’s struggles come as a surprise to many given they are the best-supported team of their level, with an average gate of 1,500 and regularly drawing in excess of 2,500. Dulwich are currently top of the Bostik Premier Division, one below Conference South. “Dulwich Hamlet epitomises everything that’s great about non-league football,” Khan said. “It brings together communities of all backgrounds, strengthens social ties and networks, and is part of the very fabric of this area of south London”