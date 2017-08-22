Mayweather, McGregor entourages clash after Vegas arrival

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. arrived in Las Vegas, and there was an early confrontation ahead of their big fight.

Fight week has begun after Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. arrived in Las Vegas ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated fight at T-Mobile Arena.

Mayweather was the first to make his grand arrival at Toshiba Plaza and spoke with media and fans before he and his large entourage left.

As they were leaving, they crossed paths with McGregor's team.

A lot of shouting, along with some pushing and shoving, ensued as McGregor had to be pulled away from the scrum.

Part of the clash was between McGregor and former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, who stopped working with the Irishman after the UFC star posted a video that showed McGregor knocking him down during a sparring session.

It is unclear what actually sparked the confrontation, but it is just the latest incident in what has been an interesting buildup to Saturday's fight.