Mayweather-McGregor in tweets: How social media reacted to the Vegas superfight

Our Twitter moment on the Mayweather-McGregor fight brings you the best social media content relating to Saturday's superfight in Las Vegas.

After so much hype and pre-fight speculation, Floyd Mayweather Jr got the better of Conor McGregor in Saturday's superfight in Las Vegas.

In his first professional boxing contest, UFC star McGregor impressed early on, proving an awkward customer for his undefeated opponent.

However, Mayweather gradually seized control of the contest and was firmly on top by the time he secured a 10th-round stoppage.

Both men emerged from the bout with their reputations intact. Take a look at how a memorable evening unfolded in our Twitter moment below.

