Mayweather talks up McGregor, still considering fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. indirectly responded to Oscar De La Hoya's comments on his potential mega fight with Conor McGregor.

De La Hoya said the potential match-up between Mayweather and McGregor could be an event from which boxing never recovers.

While he did not respond directly to De La Hoya's comments, the undefeated boxer did give his thoughts on the potential fight and how McGregor is, in his opinion, a worthy opponent.

"He's a hell of a stand-up fighter. I can't take that away from him," Mayweather said on DJ Whoo Kid's Sirius XM radio show.

"Only time McGregor has been defeated was when he was on the ground. When he was standing up, he always was victorious. He's a power puncher. He's a tough competitor."

There is no denying that a fight between Mayweather and McGregor would be profitable, but questions remain over whether the bout would be worth it.

Mayweather certainly seems to think so and the fight seems inevitable, especially now that McGregor has signed his end of the deal with the UFC.

"Once I get back to Las Vegas, to my hub, we'll find out how everything plays out," Mayweather said. "We'll sit down and see what we can come up with and hopefully the McGregor fight can be made.

"We didn't agree yet. Everything takes time, we'll just see."