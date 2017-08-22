Mayweather v McGregor: How 'the Notorious' scaled UFC's heights

Conor McGregor is a boxing novice, but he enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of UFC. We look at his greatest nights in the octagon.

Conor McGregor is taking a step into the unknown when he takes on Floyd Mayweather in a fight for the ages in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The outspoken Irishman is considered a clear underdog against one of the greatest pound-for-pound kings boxing has ever seen in Mayweather, who will make it a record-breaking 50-0 with victory at the T-Mobile Arena.

Many pundits have suggested he will struggle to so much as lay a glove on Mayweather, but McGregor, fighting professionally in boxing for the first time, should not be written off.

This is a man who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in MMA and became the first man hold belts in two UFC divisions simultaneously.

We take a look at some of his most important nights in the UFC octagon.

Dustin Poirier - UFC 178 (September 27, 2014)

In many senses, this fight earmarked McGregor for the career he would go on to have. Poirier was the UFC's record-holder for wins and stoppages in the featherweight division before this fight, but McGregor spent its entire build-up calling him a "broken man" and targeting a future run at the title. McGregor backed up his trash-talking with a dominant defence, rocking Poirier with a left hand on his way to a third first-round stoppage in four UFC bouts.



Chad Mendes - UFC 189 (July 11, 2015)

Mendes was ranked number one in the featherweight division and his past as an NCAA All-American wrestler produced a clash of styles that people thought McGregor would not be able to cope with. Indeed, this was a fight unlike any the Notorious had ever faced, he spent the vast majority on his back guarding against Mendes' razor elbows, which cut McGregor in round one. When McGregor finally escaped with half a minute to go, he pounced on his spent foe, dropping Mendes with a thunderous combination to earn the interim featherweight title.



Jose Aldo - UFC 194 (December 12, 2015)

McGregor was put against Mendes after a fight with featherweight division ruler Jose Aldo fell through due to the Brazilian's injury. When the unbeaten pair were finally booked to go toe-to-toe, McGregor delivered one of his iconic tirades, telling lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos: "I can make you rich. I change your bum life. You fight me, it's a celebration. When you sign to fight me, it's a celebration. You ring back home, you ring your wife. 'Baby, we've done it. We're rich, baby. Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties. We're rich, baby.'"

McGregor backed up the hype with one of the most stunning UFC performances of all time, dropping Aldo with a left hook to take ownership of the 145lb division inside 13 seconds and hand Aldo his first loss in more than a decade.

Nate Diaz - UFC 196 (March 3, 2016) & UFC 202 (August 20, 2016)

After Aldo was conquered, McGregor set his sights on lightweight champion Dos Anjos. A bout was agreed, but the Brazilian broke his foot two weeks out from the fight, leaving McGregor without opposition. After numerous names rejected the bout, Nate Diaz took the fight at 13 days' notice, breaking his training from a triathlon to come in and hand McGregor his first UFC defeat, beating the Dubliner via rear-naked choke after withstanding a barrage of first-round punishment.

That bout had taken place at welterweight, well out of McGregor's comfort zone, but the 170lb limit remained in place for the rematch, for which McGregor trained to his limit to ensure he would have enough in the tank after gassing out in the first match.

McGregor almost quit the UFC before the fight took place in a row over media appearances, but once differences were put aside, he came out on top after a five-round war with Diaz, which left both men bloodied and battered.



Eddie Alvarez - UFC 205 (November 12, 2016)

McGregor's last bout before taking a break to tend to the birth of his first son and focus on getting the fight with Mayweather booked saw the Irishman make UFC history by adding the lightweight title to his featherweight strap. Eddie Alvarez had pulled off an upset over Dos Anjos but the Philadelphia native was utterly outclassed by McGregor, who dropped the champion twice in the first round with left hands before a right hook sunk him in the second.