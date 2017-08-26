Mayweather v McGregor: The mega-money crossover clash in Opta numbers

We take a look at the Opta data behind boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr's hotly anticipated meeting with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

After weeks of posturing and verbal sparring, Floyd Mayweather Jr v Conor McGregor is finally upon us.

The duo - never afraid to let their opinions be heard - have spent much of the past two months trash talking and making bold promises of knockout victories.

Mayweather, with a 49-0 record, is regarded as the hot favourite to prevail at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but the ultra-confident McGregor is not a man to be taken lightly.

Here, we take a look at the Opta numbers behind the blockbusting crossover battle.

50 - Should Mayweather claim glory and extend his perfect streak as a professional to 50-0, he will eclipse the record set by Rocky Marciano.

5 - During that time, Mayweather has claimed world titles in five different weight classes.

3 - McGregor's three losses in MMA have all come by submission; he has never lost by decision or by KO/TKO.

15 - This is the 15th time in succession that Mayweather has boxed in Las Vegas. It is the first time since 2006 that he's fought at a venue other than the MGM Grand, however.

1 - McGregor was the first fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two belts (featherweight and lightweight).

2 - This fight comes almost two years since Mayweather’s last outing (vs Andre Berto in September 2015). This is his longest ever break between fights as a professional.

13 - McGregor has the fastest finish in a UFC title bout with a 13-second KO vs Jose Aldo (UFC 194).

8 - Mayweather's last stoppage victory occurred eight fights ago in 2011 but came in controversial circumstances against Victor Ortiz. Many argue his last "legitimate" KO victory came against Ricky Hatton in 2007.

2 - McGregor has only had to go to decision twice (winning both, the second time at UFC 202 - the only time he has completed five rounds).

250 - 'Money' Mayweather earned around $250million for the Manny Pacquiao fight in May 2015 which broke every financial record in boxing and claimed 4.6million pay-per-view buys.