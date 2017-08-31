Mayweather has very strong tools for MMA - McGregor

After a "whirlwind couple of days", Conor McGregor reflected on his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr and said "Another day another lesson!"

Conor McGregor has wished Floyd Mayweather Jr a happy retirement but thinks his conqueror has "very strong tools he could bring into an MMA game".

Mayweather resumed his illustrious boxing career to do battle with McGregor in a mega-money fight in Las Vegas last weekend.

The legendary American improved his perfect record to 50 victories by stopping the Irish UFC superstar in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena before vowing that would definitely be his last fight.

As McGregor weighs up his options after his first professional boxing bout, the 29-year-old believes Mayweather could take a leaf out of his book and try his hand at mixed martial arts.

McGregor posted on Instagram: "Just coming back around after a whirlwind couple of days.

"Thank you to all the fans for the support of the fight and the event! Without your support we as fighters are nothing so I thank you all! Thank you to my team of coaches and training partners!

"I had an amazing team and It truly was an amazing and enjoyable camp, and honestly I feel with just a little change in certain areas of the prep, we could have built the engine for 12 full rounds under stress, and got the better result on the night.

"Getting to 12 rounds alone in practice was always the challenge in this camp. We started slowly getting to the 12 and decreasing the stress in the rounds the closer it got to 12.

"I think for the time we had, 10 weeks in camp, it had to be done this way. If I began with a loaded 12 rounds under much stress I would have only hit a brick wall and lost progress as a result and potentially not made the fight.

"A little more time and we could have made the 12 cleanly, while under more stress, and made it thru the later rounds in the actual fight. I feel every decision we made at each given time was the correct decision, and I am proud of everyone of my team for what we done in the short time that we done it.

"30 minutes was the longest I have fought in a ring or cage or anywhere. Surpassing my previous time of 25 minutes. I am happy for the experience and happy to all take these great lessons with me and implement them into my camp going forward. Another day another lesson!

"Congrats to Floyd on a well fought match. Very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer. His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down.

"I always told him he was not a fighter but a boxer. But sharing the ring with him he is certainly a solid fighter. Strong in the clinch. Great understanding of frames and head position. He has some very strong tools he could bring into an MMA game for sure.

"Here is a toast of whiskey to everyone involved in this event and everyone who enjoyed it! Thank you to you all! Onto the next one!"