Mbabane Swallows 4-2 Platinum Stars: Incredible Ndzinisa destroys Dikwena

Dikwena were comprehensively outplayed by Mbabane Swallows in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Tuesday

Platinum Stars were given a rude awakening in Mbabane by a Swallows side brimming with confidence and ability to enervate the opposition.

Stars coach Cavin Johnson recalled some of his top players, including captain Vuyo Mere, Robert Ng'ambi, Abia Nale and striker Ndumiso Mabena as he looked to register his first win of the group stages.

The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their opening matches, with Stars drawing 1-1 with Algeria’s MC Alger while Swallows went down 1-0 to Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien.

The home side raced into a two-goal lead through Sabelo Ndzinisa, who first found the net five minutes into the first half after beating the offside trap. A minute later the 25-year-old headed home at the near post to make it 2-0.

Dikwena were completely shaken as Swallows took controle of the game and they struggled to get any sort of grip on the clash.

Ng'ambi came close to reducing the deficit minutes later, but his header was expertly dealt with by Sandile Ginindza.

Dikwena were awarded a penalty after 20 minutes when Benson Shilongo was fouled inside the box. Shilongo dusted himself up and converted quite comfortably to give the visitors a glimmer of hope.

The quality of the South Africans began to show and nearly found the equalizer, but unfortunately Mabena’s attempt went wide of goal after 32 minutes.

At the other end, Swallows nearly regained their two-goal cushion with Ndzinisa again in the thick of things, but this time his header came off the upright with Steven Hoffman well beaten.

Stars were given another opportunity to draw level three minutes before the break after being awared a penalty, but the spot-kick taken this time by Nale was saved from Ginindza.

The visitors started the second half in desperate search of the equalizer and they came close to finding it after Shilongo was denied by goalkeeper Ginindza.

The home side though increased their tally when dangerman Ndzinisa completed his hat-trick in the 63th minute.

Ndzinisa made it 4-1 to the home side after 77 minutes, making him the first player to score a quadruple of goals in the group stages this year.

Stars were reduced to 10 men after defender Gift Sithole was given his marching orders for denying Wonder Nhleko a clear goalscoring opportunity in the closing stages of the game.

Ndzinisa nearly found his fifth goal six minutes to the end only to be denied by the crossbar with Hoffman in no man's land.

Stars got their second from the penalty spot at the end of regulation time through Shilongo, but it was too little too late for a comeback.