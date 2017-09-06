Mbappe: I am driven by the desire to win everything

His loan switch from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain raised a few eyebrows, but Kylian Mbappe feels the capital club can match his ambitions.

Kylian Mbappe sees his move to Paris Saint-Germain as an opportunity to quench his thirst for success.

The teenage sensation swapped Ligue 1 champions Monaco for PSG in a loan move that will be made permanent ahead of next season for a reported €180million.

Having burst onto the scene last season with 26 goals in all competitions for Leonardo Jardim's side, Mbappe wants to go on to bigger and better things in the French capital.

"I want to do even better than last season," he said as he was presented to the media on Wednesday.

"I am driven by the desire to win everything.

"It gives me great pleasure to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, which possesses the ingredients to become the best.

"Through hard work and humility, we will achieve our goals and this dream of winning the Champions League."

The move will see Mbappe link up with Neymar following the Brazil star's world-record transfer from Barcelona and that is something the France international is relishing.

"He is an additional advantage," said Mbappe. "It is extraordinary to play with him. However, I came for the project.

"I have entered into a dressing room where I have the fewest titles to my name. I have a lot to learn and prove.

"In Paris, I will be able to learn and improve while winning. I am hungry for titles. I want to win, starting right now."