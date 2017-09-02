Mbappe's PSG squad number revealed as teenager seeks to justify €180m price tag

The highly rated frontman will be wearing 29 for the Ligue 1 giants after securing an initial loan switch from Monaco on transfer deadline day

Kylian Mbappe has taken the No.29 jersey at Paris Saint-Germain following a move which will eventually cost his new club €180 million.

Having spent much of the summer being linked with a big-money move away from Monaco, the teenage forward finally completed a switch on transfer deadline day.

PSG 2/1 to win the Champions League by 2020

PSG have taken him on an initial loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

That deal was pieced together to help the Ligue 1 giants comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, with UEFA having already launched an investigation into their dealings.

A record-breaking €222m move for Brazilian superstar Neymar dominated the headlines in 2017, with PSG having spent big in an effort to restore domestic dominance and challenge for European honours.

Mbappe is a big part of that project and is set to join a fearsome attacking unit in the French capital.

Along with Neymar, PSG also have prolific Uruguayan frontman Edinson Cavani on their books, as well as a host of creative talent such as Angel Di Maria, Lucas Moura, Julian Draxler and Javier Pastore.

Mbappe will be hoping to deliver the goods with 29 on his back, with that number inherited from Jean-Kevin Augustin – who has departed for RB Leipzig.

He enjoyed success in that shirt for Monaco, netting 27 times in 60 appearances.

The youngster had taken No.10 in the principality following the departure of Bernardo Silva to Manchester City this summer, but that has now been passed to Stevan Jovetic.