Mbappe and Dembele lead Golden Boy nominees

Two of the close-season's big-money signings, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, are nominees for the 2017 Golden Boy award.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele have been included on the 25-man shortlist for the 2017 Golden Boy, the annual prize handed out to the best under-21 player in Europe.

The award, run by Italian newspaper Tuttosport and voted for by a panel of journalists, is likely to be a two-horse race between Mbappe, who starred in Monaco's Ligue 1 title-triumph last season before joining PSG on an initial loan deal, and new Barcelona forward Dembele.

Dembele moved to Barca from Borussia Dortmund in August for a fee that is set to rise from a basic €105million but saw his progress curtailed by a hamstring injury, suffered in the weekend win at Getafe, that could see him miss three and a half months.

There is no place on the list for last year's winner Renato Sanches, who endured a miserable time at Bayern Munich before joining Swansea City on loan, but the 2016 runner-up Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is nominated.

Other contenders for the award, that will be announced in October, include Gabriel Jesus, Kasper Dolberg, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Christian Pulisic, Youri Tielemans and Real Madrid duo Borja Mayoral and Theo Hernandez.

The full list is: Aaron Martin (Espanyol), Jean-Kevin Augustin (RB Leipzig), Rodrigo Bentacur (Juventus), Steven Bergwijn (PSV), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Amadou Diawara (Napoli), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer Leverkusen), Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Emre Mor (Celta Vigo), Reece Oxford (Borussia Monchengladbach), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Allan Saint-Maximim (Nice), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool), Theo Hernandez (Real Madrid), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Enes Unal (Villarreal), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham).