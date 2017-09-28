Mbappe hailed as PSG's missing link as Verratti salutes big-money signings

Kylian Mbappe has added a missing piece to Paris Saint-Germain while Neymar is another difference-maker for the club, says Marco Verratti.

In an effort to restore domestic dominance in France, while also pushing hard for European honours, PSG invested heavily over the summer in further firepower.

A record-breaking €222 million deal saw them land Neymar from Barcelona, while reigning Ligue 1 champions Monaco were raided for exciting teenage forward Mbappe, with an initial loan set to be turned into a €180m transfer.

The big-money additions have helped PSG to make a flying start to the 2017-18 campaign, with Verratti quick to acknowledge that Unai Emery is now working with a more complete squad.

The Italy international midfielder said after an impressive 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League: “I think Kylian deserves all of this [praise], because he’s a very good boy, on and off the field.

"He works a lot. On the field, he only makes choices that are for the team, never just for him. He’s a player with a future.

“We’re lucky to have him here. And we want to put him in the best conditions possible to use all of his talent.

“Sometimes you can’t even keep up with him because he’s moving so fast. We were missing a player like him. He always makes good decisions for the team, never stupid choices.

“When you buy Neymar, when you buy Mbappe, those are players who make a difference. It’s a signal to us to keep working and to give the maximum.”

While saluting the impact made by his new team-mates at Parc des Princes, Verratti has also hailed PSG as a collective, with victory over Bayern sending out a warning to the rest of Europe.

He added: “We’re very happy. We won 3-0. But we haven’t won anything yet, we haven’t achieved anything yet.

“It’s good for our confidence and we showed we’re a team that’s difficult for anybody.

“We’re very happy for the performance, for the way we won, for the victory. It’s a signal to ourselves. Because if we play like this, all together, against other teams, then I think the rest of Europe will respect us more.”

PSG will take in a home date with Bordeaux on Saturday seeking to cement their standing at the top of Ligue 1 before heading into the next international break.