Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no 'copy' of anyone

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is honoured by comparisons with France great Thierry Henry, but urged people to not see him as a "copy" of the Arsenal legend.

Mbappe announced himself to the world with Monaco last season, playing a starring role as Leonardo Jardim's men won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Monaco's talent pool was raided by a number of Europe's leading clubs ahead of the 2017-18 campaign and Mbappe was the biggest name to depart, joining PSG in a loan deal which will be made permanent for €160 million (plus bonuses) next year.

His style of play and obvious ability have seen him likened to ex-Arsenal superstar Henry and, although he is grateful for such praise, the 2017 Golden Boy winner is adamant that he has a lot to improve.