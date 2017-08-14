Mbappe can be important for PSG - Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has welcomed Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Kylian Mbappe, believing the Monaco sensation can become an important player for the Ligue 1 giants.

After completing a world-record €222million transfer for Neymar, PSG are now reportedly set to sign 18-year-old forward Mbappe in another lucrative deal.

Mbappe – also linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City after his 26 goals in all competitions helped Monaco to Ligue 1 glory and a Champions League semi-final berth last season – was an unused substitute in Sunday's 4-1 rout of Dijon.

And PSG captain Silva lauded the France international's maturity ahead of his seemingly imminent arrival.

"Mbappe, he always wants to score. He also dribbles well," Silva told Canal plus.

"I think for a team like Paris, who like good players. He can be an important and very interesting player.

"From what I saw on TV, he also has a good head [he is mature]."

Mbappe sustained a knock in Monaco's season-opening 3-2 win over Toulouse last week, and he was named among the substitutes in what head coach Leonardo Jardim described as "a club decision".