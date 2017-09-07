Mbappe included in PSG squad to face Metz

Paris Saint-Germain fans may get their first sight of Kylian Mbappe in the same side as Neymar and Edinson Cavani when they travel to Metz.

Mbappe, who scored his first France goal in last week's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Netherlands, has been included in Unai Emery's squad for the Ligue 1 trip to Stade Saint-Symphorien on Friday.

The 18-year-old is in line to make his PSG debut after his deadline-day move from Monaco, initially on loan which is expected to turn permanent in a deal worth up to €180million.

Marco Verratti misses out due to suspension, while Angel Di Maria is absent after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Argentina.