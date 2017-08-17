Mbappe left out of Monaco squad amid ongoing PSG links

Speculation around the striker's future is likely to increase after he was omitted from the roster for Friday's match against Metz

Monaco have left Kylian Mbappe out of the matchday squad for Friday's Ligue 1 trip to Metz, with the striker continuing to be linked to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Mbappe has been struggling with a knee injury sustained in the opening-day win over Toulouse and did not get off the bench during the 4-1 victory over Dijon last Sunday.

Monaco 7/1 to win Ligue 1

The 18-year-old, who has been heavily linked with PSG and Madrid in recent weeks, has been left out entirely from head coach Leonardo Jardim's squad for the meeting at Stade Saint-Symphorien.

No reason has been given for Mbappe's absence, although Jardim has suggested he is not in the right frame of mind to be involved.

Speaking on Wednesday, he told a media conference: "With all these things around an 18-year-old kid, it's our responsibility to protect him from the storm. It's a decision of the club.

"My philosophy is to play with the available players who are at 100 per cent. Kylian is not 100 per cent, he's not in form right now. It's normal. If another newspaper offers you [reporters] 15 times your salary, you'll type less well on your computer..."

The news is likely to increase speculation around the rising star's future during the final two weeks of the transfer window. Mbappe has been widely linked to PSG and Madrid, with Goal reporting on Wednesday that he also remains a Man City target.

Rachid Ghezzal has been named in the Monaco squad for the first time since signing from Lyon this month.