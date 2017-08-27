Mbappe named on Monaco bench despite PSG links

Kylian Mbappe could make his Monaco farewell on Sunday after being named on the bench for the visit of Marseille.

Kylian Mbappe was included among the Monaco substitutes for Sunday's clash with Marseille despite the teenager reportedly closing in on an initial season-long loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports emerged prior to kick-off that the two clubs had agreed the financial details on a temporary switch that will automatically convert into a permanent €180million transfer in 12 months' time.

Mbappe is expected to undergo a medical with Unai Emery's side in the next 24 hours.

Despite the seemingly imminent transfer, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim was happy to have the France international on the bench for the Ligue 1 game with OM after leaving him out of the champions' 1-0 win away to Metz last time out.