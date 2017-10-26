Mbappe: Neymar like a big brother to me at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is enjoying playing alongside Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain as the Brazil star is "like a big brother" with the teenage striker.

Mbappe joined the Parc des Princes side from Monaco in a deal that will cost around €160 million shortly after Neymar made the switch to the French capital for a world record €222m.

PSG 17/4 favs to win CL with dabblebet

The duo have had bright starts to life with Unai Emery's side, with Mbappe scoring four goals in all competitions and Neymar getting 10 in 11.

Mbappe expects Neymar to be pivotal in PSG's future as they look to secure their place among Europe's elite, but the 18-year-old is benefiting from his presence off the field too.

"He's really behaved like a big brother with me," he told This is Paris. "For me it's great to have a player like him with you every day.

"He's really a great player who is going to help PSG move up another level. We're thrilled to have him. We hope that he feels good here, because then he'll be capable of doing great things."

While Mbappe and Neymar are doing well in their first season, attacking partner Edinson Cavani is leading the club's goal chart again with 13 from as many games, after scoring 49 in 50 in all competitions last season.

Kylian Mbappe Neymar PSG More