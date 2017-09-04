Mbappe posts heartfelt Monaco farewell message despite anger at €180m move

The France international departed the reigning Ligue 1 champions on transfer deadline day, with an initial loan move taking him to Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe understands the anger of Monaco fans towards him following his €180 million move to Paris Saint-Germain, but says he will always love the club.

After a summer of intense speculation regarding his future, the 18-year-old finally secured a switch on transfer deadline day.

An initial loan deal has taken him to Parc des Princes, with PSG committing to paying a big-money sum in 2018 as they seek to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Mbappe acknowledges that the situation has been far from ideal for the reigning Ligue 1 champions and their supporters, but he has taken the opportunity to thank those left behind in the principality for all that they have done for him and his blossoming career.

In a heartfelt Twitter post, the France international said: "I know that some of you do not understand my choice and that a feeling of anger is born in you, I understand.

À MES AMIS MONÉGASQUES pic.twitter.com/c33n6Q9adh — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) September 4, 2017

“I also understand certain whistles during our last game, because false information circulated.

“I have not changed, my entourage has not changed. You may be angry, hate me or whistle me but you can never stop me from loving you because the truth is there, I love you.”

Mbappe goes on to describe Monaco as a “great club” and admits that he is only in the enviable position in which he currently finds himself “thanks to you”.

The teenager has linked up with his new team-mates for the first time following World Cup qualifying duty with Les Bleus.

He could make his PSG bow, alongside record-breaking €222m team-mate Neymar, when Unai Emery’s side return to action with a trip to Metz on Friday.