Mbappe recalled to Monaco squad

Kylian Mbappe has been recalled to the Monaco squad for Sunday's match with Marseille at Stade Louis II.

The 18-year-old has not played for the Ligue 1 champions since their 3-2 opening-day win over Toulouse on August 4.

The striker was an unused substitute against Dijon and was left out of the squad entirely for the 1-0 victory over Metz last weekend.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and head coach Leonardo Jardim admitted that the player was "not at 100 per cent" amid the scrutiny around his future.

However, the France international is in Jardim's 20-man group to face Marseille, as is Gabriel Boschilia, who could make his first appearance since rupturing his cruciate ligament in February.