Mbappe returns to Monaco squad amid PSG rumours

The striker could feature as the champions aim to preserve their perfect start to the season, with questions arising over his proposed switch

Kylian Mbappe has returned to the Monaco squad for Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture against Marseille, despite ongoing rumours linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old attacker continues to be associated with a €150 million switch to the Parc des Princes and was left out of the champions’ panel last weekend as they recorded a 1-0 victory over Metz.

Leonardo Jardim explained that he did not want the player involved if he was not at 100 per cent.

Despite rumours mounting that the young France international will return to the capital, he is in line to feature in Sunday’s crunch match at Stade Louis II.

After the game, he will join up with the national team on Monday, with coach Didier Deschamps insistent that players will not be able to complete moves while with his group.

Also involved in Jardim’s 20-man panel is Fabinho, another player who is continually being linked with a switch to PSG.

Monaco have welcomed back Brazilian winger Gabriel Boschilia, who could make his first competitive appearance of the season after suffering a serious knee injury last term.

The defending champions have a perfect record so far this season and are on a Ligue 1 record 16-match winning run dating back to last term.