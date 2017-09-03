Mbappe wants to make history with PSG

The chance to play for Paris Saint-Germain was too good for Kylian Mbappe to turn down and he hopes to make Ligue 1 history with them.

Mbappe rose to stardom last season after a thrilling campaign with Monaco, the 18-year-old scoring 26 goals in all competitions as Leonardo Jardim's young side lifted the league title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

His outstanding displays under Jardim led to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal all being linked with a close-season swoop for the teenage prodigy.

However, Mbappe opted to swap Monaco for PSG after the clubs agreed a season-long loan deal with a binding option to make the move permanent for €180million.

Mbappe revealed staying in his homeland was a conscious decision so early in his career and that the presence of Neymar made PSG too good to turn down.

"Great players make history in their own country," he told Telefoot. "If I had left France after six months I would have left as an eternal hope.

"When you come to Paris you are at a club that has the ambition to be the best in the world, you have come to a club that wants to play in all the competitions.

"I'm going to give everything I have got to make history with PSG.

"Playing with Neymar is something extraordinary. PSG already interested me, but having Neymar is an additional boost."

The forward also paid tribute to Monaco, saying the club will remain dear to him.

He added: "I will never forget Monaco and I will always be grateful to the club."